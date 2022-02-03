The AZEK Company Non-GAAP EPS of $0.18 beats by $0.02, revenue of $259.7M beats by $3M
- The AZEK Company press release (NYSE:AZEK): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.18 beats by $0.02.
- Revenue of $259.7M (+22.1% Y/Y) beats by $3M.
- AZEK raised its fiscal 2022 net sales and adj. EBITDA outlook, inclusive of recent acquisitions and reaffirmed fiscal 2022 pre-acquisition guidance.
- The company expects fiscal 2022 net sales growth of 17-21% Y/Y, inclusive of recent acquisitions.
- Fiscal 2022 adj. EBITDA growth is expected to be 18-22% Y/Y, inclusive of recent acquisitions.
- Q2 consolidated net sales growth is expected to be 24-27% Y/Y, inclusive of recent acquisitions, and adj. EBITDA growth is estimated to be 17-20% Y/Y, inclusive of startup costs and the impact from recent acquisitions.