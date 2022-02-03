AB SKF (publ) GAAP EPS of SEK3.74, revenue of SEK20.99B

Feb. 03, 2022 7:57 AM ETAB SKF (publ) (SKFRY)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • AB SKF (publ) press release (OTCPK:SKFRY): Q4 GAAP EPS of SEK3.74.
  • Revenue of SEK20.99B (+7.3% Y/Y).
  • Organic growth 4%
  • Adjusted operating profit/margin: SEK 2.26B, 10.8%
  • Q1 2022 Outlook: Looking ahead, the company expects a low single-digit organic sales growth for the quarter; Currency impact on the operating profit is expected to be around SEK 150 million compared with Q1 2021, based on exchange rates per 31 December 2021.
  • FY 2022 Outlook: Organic sales growth to be in the range of about 5-10%; Additions to property, plant and equipment: around SEK 5 billion.
