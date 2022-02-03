Jack in the Box prices $1.1B in securitized financing facility
Feb. 03, 2022 7:58 AM ETJack in the Box Inc. (JACK)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) entered into a purchase agreement wherein one of its indirect, special purpose subsidiaries agreed to issue and sell $550M of its Series 2022-1 3.445% Fixed Rate Senior Secured Notes, Class A-2-I and $550M of its Series 2022-1 4.136% Fixed Rate Senior Secured Notes, Class A-2-II.
- Interest payments on the 2022 Notes are payable on a quarterly basis.
- Expected repayment dates of both the notes will be February 2027 and February 2032.
- Net proceeds to be used for repaying in full its existing fixed rate senior notes, Class A-2-I and to distribute to Jack in the Box SPV Guarantor and also to partially fund the company's acquisition of Del Taco Restaurants.
- The special purpose subsidiaries also plans to enter into a new purchase agreement wherein it will issue $150M of its Series 2022-1 Variable Funding Senior Secured Notes, Class A-1.
- Notes closing is expected to occur in February 2022.