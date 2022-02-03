Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) shares plunged in early Thursday trading after the company posted fourth-quarter results and guidance that were sharply weaker than expected and some analysts slashed price targets as a result.

The Mark Zuckerberg-led company earned $3.67 per share on $33.67 billion in the fourth-quarter, compared to Wall Street estimates of $3.83 per share and $33.44 billion in revenue. Key user figures also fell short, as daily active users came in at 1.93 billion (up 5%), compared to estimates of 1.95 billion and down from the third-quarter, the first decline on record.

Monthly active users of 2.91 billion (up 4%) came in short of expectations for 2.95 billion.

For the first quarter, Meta said revenue should be between $27 billion and $29 billion, which would represent just 3% to 11% growth, compared to consensus estimates of $30.27 billion.

UBS analyst Llyod Walmsley slashed his price target to $280, down from $400, noting that the weak first-quarter outlook and increased chatter around TikTok, owned by China's ByteDance (BDNCE), are concerning.

"Never has Meta gone up against a 1B+ user platform significantly ahead of them in an engaging new format," Walmsley, who still rates shares buy, wrote in a note to clients. "We believe the sharply decelerating rev growth combined with a fierce TikTok battle is likely to weigh on the stock near-term. And based on industry experts, TikTok's non-China ad revs have yet to scale beyond those of SMID-cap peers in 2021; the revenue pain is yet to come."

Meta (FB) shares were down more than 22% in premarket trading to $251.30, shedding more than $200 billion in market cap.

Goldman Sachs analyst Eric Sheridan also slashed his price target, lowering it to $355, down from $445, noting that headwinds are likely to persist for some time, comparing the situation to what Facebook experienced in during summer 2018.

"Meta’s Q4 ’21 operating report quickly reminded investors of the mixture of platform transition, operating margin reset & pronounced downward stock price volatility that was encountered in summer 2018," Sheridan wrote, adding that Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) privacy changes, competition, the regulatory environment and a maturing business are likely to stay as headwinds for the stock.

Last month, the European Union approved Meta Platform's (FB) acquisition of Kustomer, a customer-service startup that competes with the likes of Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN).