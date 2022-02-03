Shell reports Q4 results - turns gas into buybacks

Despite posting a mixed trading statement in early January, Shell (NYSE:SHEL) has been the best performing major in Europe year-to-date. This morning Shell beat Wall Street expectations across the board, starting 2022 off on the front foot:

Earnings beat by more than 20%, as the integrated gas segment posted its best quarter ever on the back of a tight global gas market.

Management bumped the dividend 4%, and announced an $8.5b buyback for 1h 2022, including the $5.5b pledged from the Permian asset sale.

The capital budget for 2022 was walked down to the low-end of the medium-term range of $23-$27b.

Cash flow from operations was strong; after backing out a $2.7b timing impact from LNG hedges, the Company posted $13.8b in the quarter.

Shell offers a ~4% dividend and is on pace to buyback ~4% of shares outstanding in 1h. If the Company can continue to deliver $13-$14b of CFO per quarter, or ~$55b annualized, management will be in a position to accelerate shareholder returns this year. On the call, analysts will focus on the sustainability of gas profits in 2022, plans for shareholder returns in 2H, and any hints at accelerated energy transition plans (e.g., major acquisitions).

Though Shell has outperformed European peers, it's still underperforming Exxon (NYSE:XOM) by ~10% YTD, following strong results and a strong call from its North American counterpart.