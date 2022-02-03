Overstock.com lands on Wedbush's Best Ideas List

Wedbush Securities added Outperform-rated Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) to its Best Ideas List as it called the online retailer a quality name to own amid the ongoing global supply chain disruption.

OSTK is seen as well-positioned with commodity/unbranded products and plenty of selection. Of note, the total addressable market for home furnishings is forecast by Wedbush to grow at the GDP growth rate over the next several years, which is estimated to add around $9B by sales annually to the mix.

Analyst Michael Pachter: "We think it is highly unlikely that any of this $9 billion growth will be captured by physical retail, leading us to the conclusion that the entire amount will end up as growth of ecommerce sales. Should Overstock be able to maintain its 5% market share of home furnishings ecommerce sales, it could be expected to see its revenues grow by $450 million annually in 2022 and beyond. This is above the levels contemplated by consensus expectations, which management suggested may be conservative."

Wedbush values OSTK shares at 20X the EBITDA estimate after taking into account the company’s roughly $10 per share investment in its Medici portfolio. That results in a 12-month price target of $115.

Shares of OSTK fell 3.20% in premarket action as the Meta Platforms and Snap earnings reports drag on large parts of the e-commerce sector.

