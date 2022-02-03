PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) released preliminary FY 2021 adjusted earnings of $2.45/share, above $2.41 analyst consensus estimate, and guidance for FY 2022 EPS of $2.50-$2.60, in line with $2.53 consensus.

For FY 2023, the company forecasts EPS of $2.60-$2.75, in line with $2.65 consensus.

PNM said it remains committed to the merger with Avangrid; last month, it appealed to the New Mexico Supreme Court in the rejection by the state's utilities regulator.

Consistent with the company's target to pay out 55% of annual ongoing earnings, PNM also raised its annual dividend payment by $0.08/share to an indicated annual rate of $1.39/share.