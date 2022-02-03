MasterCraft Boat Non-GAAP EPS of $0.91 beats by $0.12, revenue of $159.5M beats by $5.81M

  • MasterCraft Boat press release (NASDAQ:MCFT): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.91 beats by $0.12.
  • Revenue of $159.5M (+34.4% Y/Y) beats by $5.81M.
  • For 2022, consolidated net sales growth is expected to be up in the 25% range. MCFT continues to expect adj. EBITDA margins to be in the 18% range and adj. EPS growth up in the 32% range Y/Y. Capital expenditures are expected to be in the $25M range for the full year.
  • For Q3, consolidated net sales growth is expected to be up in the 12% range. Net sales for the quarter are being constrained by an acute supplier disruption that will defer revenue into Q4. Adj. EBITDA margins will be in the 17% range and adj. EPS growth up in the 4% range Y/Y.
