MasterCraft Boat Non-GAAP EPS of $0.91 beats by $0.12, revenue of $159.5M beats by $5.81M
Feb. 03, 2022 8:05 AM ETMasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (MCFT)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- MasterCraft Boat press release (NASDAQ:MCFT): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.91 beats by $0.12.
- Revenue of $159.5M (+34.4% Y/Y) beats by $5.81M.
- For 2022, consolidated net sales growth is expected to be up in the 25% range. MCFT continues to expect adj. EBITDA margins to be in the 18% range and adj. EPS growth up in the 32% range Y/Y. Capital expenditures are expected to be in the $25M range for the full year.
- For Q3, consolidated net sales growth is expected to be up in the 12% range. Net sales for the quarter are being constrained by an acute supplier disruption that will defer revenue into Q4. Adj. EBITDA margins will be in the 17% range and adj. EPS growth up in the 4% range Y/Y.