Ralph Lauren Non-GAAP EPS of $2.94 beats by $0.75, revenue of $1.8B beats by $150M; issues Q4 and FY22 guidance

Feb. 03, 2022 8:07 AM ETRalph Lauren Corporation (RL)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Ralph Lauren press release (NYSE:RL): FQ3 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.94 beats by $0.75.
  • Revenue of $1.8B (+25.9% Y/Y) beats by $150M.
  • For Fiscal 2022, the Company now expects constant currency revenue growth of approximately 39% to 41% to last year on a 53-week reported basis, compared to its previous outlook of 34% to 36% growth vs. estimated growth of 34.97% Y/Y.
  • The Company also raised its outlook for operating margin for Fiscal 2022 to approximately 13% on both a reported and constant currency basis, compared to a range of 12.0% to 12.5% previously. This compares to operating margin of 4.8% in the prior year period and 10.3% in Fiscal 2020. Gross margin is expected to increase 70 to 90 basis points to last year, up from 50 to 70 basis points previously.
  • For fourth quarter Fiscal 2022, revenues are expected to increase approximately 17% to 18% in constant currency to last year vs. estimated growth of 9.92% Y/Y.
  • Operating margin for the fourth quarter is expected to be approximately 4.2% in constant currency, with gross margin expansion more than offsetting increased marketing investments.

  • Fourth quarter and full year Fiscal 2022 tax rates are expected to be approximately 21% to 22%.

  • Capital expenditures are expected to be in the range of $200 million to $225 million for the full year.

