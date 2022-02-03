Redwire cheers FY21 revenue estimates, uncontracted backlog
Feb. 03, 2022 8:09 AM ETRedwire Corporation (RDW)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Redwire (NYSE:RDW) trades 5.3% higher premarket after it expects to generate between $135 and $140M in total GAAP revenue and between $146 and $151M in total pro forma revenue for the year ended Dec. 31, 2021, giving effect to the completed 2021 acquisitions.
- Analysts consensus estimates for revenue stands at $153M.
- The results represent ~160% GAAP revenue growth and ~30% pro forma revenue growth for the year.
- As of Dec.31, 2021, contracted backlog is expected to be between $133 and $138M and our uncontracted backlog is expected to be between $136 and $138M for a total backlog of between $269 and $276M.
- The company achieved a number of significant technical and business milestones in 4Q21 and to date in 2022.
- Techshot acquisition and integration, successful deployment of a Redwire Digital Sun Sensor system and two Redwire Roll-Out Solar Arrays, successful delivery of Redwire’s L-Band Link-16 Helical Antenna system are a few technical and commercial achievements.