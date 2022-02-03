Novavax wins U.K. nod for COVID-19 vaccine
Feb. 03, 2022 8:10 AM ETNovavax, Inc. (NVAX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) announced that the U.K. regulators granted the conditional marketing authorization for the company’s COVID-19 vaccine allowing its use in those aged 18 years and older.
- The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) greenlighted Nuvaxovid for COVID-19 prevention, making it the first protein-based vaccine in the U.K., Novavax (NVAX) said.
- Maryland-based vaccine maker has an agreement with the U.K.’s Vaccines Taskforce to deliver up to 60M doses of the vaccine.
- "We are proud that Nuvaxovid will be the first protein-based vaccine option authorized by MHRA as the United Kingdom tackles this next phase of the pandemic," CEO Stanley C. Erck, remarked.
- After repeated delays, Novavax (NVAX) recently sought the FDA authorization for the vaccine, which has already been cleared by multiple regulatory agencies, including the World Health Organization (WHO) and European Commission.