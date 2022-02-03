Siemens Healthineers Clinitest rapid COVID-19 antigen self-test available in US

Feb. 03, 2022 8:16 AM ETSiemens Healthineers AG (SMMNY)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Virus Graphs

Eoneren/E+ via Getty Images

  • Siemens Healthineers (OTCPK:SMMNY) said the Clinitest Rapid COVID-19 Antigen Self-Test1,2 is now available in the U.S.
  • The self-test uses a simple nasal swab to provide accurate COVID-19 test results (including for both the Omicron and Delta variants) in 15 minutes and comes in a five-test-per-box configuration.
  • On Jan. 24, the company was selected as a test supplier to support the U.S. federal government’s efforts to ship tests directly to households.
  • The committed to making tens of millions of tests available for the federal government over the next two months. Additionally, the company is supplying millions more tests for state government programs and to nonprofit organizations.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.