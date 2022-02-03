Siemens Healthineers Clinitest rapid COVID-19 antigen self-test available in US
Feb. 03, 2022 8:16 AM ETSiemens Healthineers AG (SMMNY)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Siemens Healthineers (OTCPK:SMMNY) said the Clinitest Rapid COVID-19 Antigen Self-Test1,2 is now available in the U.S.
- The self-test uses a simple nasal swab to provide accurate COVID-19 test results (including for both the Omicron and Delta variants) in 15 minutes and comes in a five-test-per-box configuration.
- On Jan. 24, the company was selected as a test supplier to support the U.S. federal government’s efforts to ship tests directly to households.
- The committed to making tens of millions of tests available for the federal government over the next two months. Additionally, the company is supplying millions more tests for state government programs and to nonprofit organizations.