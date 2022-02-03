Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Q1 earnings beat the consensus estimate, but the operator of the New York Stock Exchange sees its growth in recurring revenue slowing this year compared with 2021.

The company expects 2022 total recurring revenue of $3.68B-$3.75B, up from $3.51B in 2021. That implies growth of 4.8%-6.9%, down from its 10% increase in 2021.

ICE (ICE) stock dips 0.9% in premarket trading.

It also expects 2022 adjusted operating expenses of $2.99B-$3.04B, up from adjusted operating expenses of $2.977B in 2021. Capital expenditures are forecast to be $490M-$520M, vs. $452M in 2021.

For Q1 2022, ICE (ICE) expects adjusted operating expenses of $740M-$750M.

Q4 adjusted EPS of $1.34 topped the average analyst estimate of $1.32 and increased from $1.16 in Q4 2020.

Q4 total revenue of $2.33B surpassed the consensus estimate of $1.82B and rose from $2.23B in Q4 2020.

Q4 revenue by segment:

Exchanges: $1.01B, up 17% Y/Y, with Energy revenue of $336M rising 28% and Data and Connectivity Services revenue up 10%. Financial revenue of $113M increased 37%.

Fixed Income and Data Services: $480M, up 7% Y/Y, including Fixed Income Data and Analytics revenue of $278M, up 6%.

Mortgage Technology: $346M, down 1% Y/Y, including Origination Technology revenue of $231M, which fell 7%; Network and Closing Solutions revenue of $83M rose 15%.

Conference call at 8:30 AM.

