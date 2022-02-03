Cigna (NYSE:CI) reported Q4 2021 results reflecting continued strong business growth aided by the Company's diversified portfolio.

Adjusted Revenues increased 9.6% Y/Y to $45.68B, beating analyst forecast of $43.98B.

Non-GAAP net income reached $1.57 or $4.77 per share compared to $1.27B or $3.51 in Q4 2020. The Wall Street sell-siders estimate was $4.71.

The medical care ratio of 87.0% for Q4 compares to 84.8% for Q4 2020, reflecting higher medical costs, net unfavorable COVID-19 related impacts, and the pricing effect of the repeal of the health insurance industry tax.

The pharmacy customer base at the end of 2021 grew to 107.3M, an organic increase of 8.4M year to date, driven by strong ongoing retention and new sales.

The total medical customer base at the end of 2021 grew to 17.1M, an increase of 431,000 customers year to date, driven by net growth across each business within the Cigna Healthcare segment.

Cigna's outlook for FY 2022 adjusted revenues is projected to be at least $177B (consensus $182.22B); non-GAAP net income is projected to be at least $6.95B, or at least $22.40 per share (consensus $22.48).

