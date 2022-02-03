SOC Telemed skyrockets 337% on to be acquired by Patient Square Capital

Feb. 03, 2022 8:25 AM ETSOC Telemed, Inc. (TLMD)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment

  • SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) rallied 336.6% higher premarket after it entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by dedicated health care investment firm, Patient Square Capital.
  • Under agreement terms, SOC Telemed stockholders will receive $3/share of Class A common stock in cash which is a premium of 366.1% over Feb.2 closing price.
  • The board has approved the transaction and recommends stockholders approve and adopt the merger agreement at the special meeting.
  • On transaction completion, SOC Telemed will become a private company and will continue to invest its clinical capabilities, innovating its offering and expanding its footprint.
  • The agreement includes a 30-day "go-shop" period, which allows the SOC Telemed Board and its advisors to actively initiate, solicit and consider alternative acquisition proposals from third parties.
  • The transaction is expected to close in 2Q22.
  • SOC Telemed is scheduled to report Q4 and FY results by Mar.31, 2022.
