Chugai Pharmaceutical reports FY results
Feb. 03, 2022 8:27 AM ETChugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (CHGCF)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Chugai Pharmaceutical press release (OTCPK:CHGCF): FY Net income of ¥303B; adj. net income of ¥311.5B.
- Revenue of ¥999.8B (+27.1% Y/Y).
- In 2022, CHGCF expects revenues and profits to mark a record high for the 6th consecutive year.
- 2022 revenues, core operating profit, and core net income are expected to be ¥1.15B (+15% Y/Y), ¥440B (+1.4% Y/Y), and ¥312.5B (+0.3% Y/Y), respectively.
- Sales in 2022 are expected to increase both in Japan and overseas, totaling ¥1.03B.
- For 2022, Chugai expects annual dividends per share of ¥76 with the core dividend payout ratio of 41.9% on a 5-year average basis (40% on a single fiscal year basis).