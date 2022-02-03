LMP Automotive buys $29M property for White Plains relocation
Feb. 03, 2022 8:28 AM ETLMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (LMPX)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- LMP Automotive Holdings (NASDAQ:LMPX) stated Thursday that it has purchased a $29M property for relocation and expansion of its White Plains, N.Y. CDJR dealership.
- It comprises of 84,000 sq. ft. area on a 161,000 sq. ft. site. The company expects to be operational in this new site by Q4 2022.
- "This is a trophy property located in one of the best and highest trafficked areas in Westchester County. The property provides for a significant modernized expansion to service bays, showroom, and added parking for hundreds of additional vehicles which creates one of the largest and most profitable CDJR dealerships in the New York region," commented Richard Aldahan, LMP’s Chief Operating Officer.