Kodiak Sciences finishes enrollment in phase 3 trials of KSI-301 in diabetic macular edema
Feb. 03, 2022 8:29 AM ETKodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) completed enrollment in its GLEAM and GLIMMER phase 3 trials of KSI-301 in patients with diabetic macular edema (DME).
- "We are very pleased to have completed enrollment in our GLEAM and GLIMMER pivotal trials, where we are studying KSI-301's potential to be a longer-lasting DME treatment – as infrequent as once every six months. Enrollment is also proceeding well in our GLOW Phase 3 clinical trial, where we are studying every six-month dosing of KSI-301 in non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy patients who have not yet developed DME," said Kodiak's Chief Medical and Development Officer Jason Ehrlich.
- DME is a condition that can lead to vision loss in people with diabetes.