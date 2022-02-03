Jobless claims down 23K to 238K

Feb. 03, 2022 8:30 AM ETBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor1 Comment

  • Initial Jobless Claims: -23K to 238K vs. 250K consensus and 261K prior (revised from 260K).
  • 4-week moving average was 255K, a increase of 7.75K from the previous week's revised average of 247,250.
  • The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 1.2% for the week ended Jan. 22, unchanged from the previous week's unrevised rate.
  • The advance number of actual initial claims under state programs, unadjusted, totaled 257,002 in the week ended Jan. 29, a decrease of 11,728 (or 4.4%) from the previous week. The seasonal factors had expected a decrease of 11,183 (or 4.2 percent) from the previous week. There were 849,650 initial claims in the comparable week in 2021.
  • Continuing jobless claims of 1.628M vs. 1.672M prior and 1.620M consensus.
