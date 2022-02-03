Dog-walking firm Wag Labs Inc. confirmed a deal to go public through SPAC CHW Acquisition Corp.in a transaction that

will value the company at $350M.

Dog-walking/pet sitting competitor competitor Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) went public through a SPAC deal in August. Rover shares have dropped over 50% since going public and its market cap is $960M.

In December 2019 SoftBank Vision Fund (OTCPK:SFTBY) was reportedly selling its stake in the dog-walking startup back to Wag and giving up its two board seats. The price was said to come in below the $650M valuation Wag had after SoftBank's first investment two years prior.

News of the Wag deal with SPAC CHW was first reported by Bloomberg last month.

Recall in late August, CHW Acquisition prices upsized 11M units IPO.

Earlier this week, Petco partners with Rover to offer pet sitting, boarding & dog walking services.