Q4 productivity rebounds more than expected in Q4, labor costs edge up

Feb. 03, 2022 8:32 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor3 Comments

Business team clapping for a female colleague in meeting

Luis Alvarez/DigitalVision via Getty Images

  • Q4 Productivity and Costs: +6.6% vs. +2.7% expected and -5.0% prior (revised from -5.2%)
  • Output surged 9.2% during the quarter, while hours worked rose 2.4%.
  • Unit labor costs: +0.3% vs. +1.5% expected and +9.3% prior (revised from +9.6%).
  • The labor cost figure is comprised of a 6.9% increase in hourly compensation and the 6.6% increase in productivity. Unit labor costs rose 3.1% over the past four quarters.
  • During Q4, both output and hours worked increased for the sixth straight quarters, after historic declines in Q2 2020. The Q4 output index is 4.1% above the level seen in Q4 2019, the last quarter that was unaffected by the pandemic.
  • Also see, Jobless claims down 23K to 238K
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.