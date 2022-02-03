Q4 productivity rebounds more than expected in Q4, labor costs edge up
- Q4 Productivity and Costs: +6.6% vs. +2.7% expected and -5.0% prior (revised from -5.2%)
- Output surged 9.2% during the quarter, while hours worked rose 2.4%.
- Unit labor costs: +0.3% vs. +1.5% expected and +9.3% prior (revised from +9.6%).
- The labor cost figure is comprised of a 6.9% increase in hourly compensation and the 6.6% increase in productivity. Unit labor costs rose 3.1% over the past four quarters.
- During Q4, both output and hours worked increased for the sixth straight quarters, after historic declines in Q2 2020. The Q4 output index is 4.1% above the level seen in Q4 2019, the last quarter that was unaffected by the pandemic.
