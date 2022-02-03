ABB -1.6% pre-market after reporting better than expected Q4 earnings with an 18% increase in orders, but results were held in check by ongoing disruptions in its supply chain.

ABB swung to a Q4 net profit of $2.64B compared with a $79M net loss in the prior-year period, largely due to a $2.2B gain on the sale of its Dodge mechanical power transmission division that closed during the quarter.

Q4 operating EBITA increased 20% Y/Y to $988M, slightly above $983M analyst consensus, with EBITA margin rising to 13.1% on revenues that rose 5% to $7.57B.

The company said Q1 2022 revenue could decline Q/Q, and guidance for "flat or slightly increasing" EBITDA margin may disappoint, as consensus was looking for a 180-basis point improvement, RBC Capital said, according to Bloomberg.

ABB CEO Bjorn Rosengren said shortages of components would remain early in 2022, but the company would benefit from its $16.6B order backlog as the year progressed.

Rosengren also said the company expects to raise at least $750M from the IPO of its electric vehicle charging business, which likely will occur in this year's H1.

ABB shares are in the red YTD after gaining 16% during the past year.