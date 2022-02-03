Hut 8 Mining holds 5,826 self-mined bitcoin in reserve
Feb. 03, 2022 8:37 AM ETHut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) reports 308 mined bitcoin which leads to daily average production rate of 9.93 Bitcoin; 100% of the self-mined Bitcoin were deposited into custody.
- Approx.16% of bitcoin production was from company's fleet of GPU miners, being used to mine Ethereum, while receiving payouts in Bitcoin.
- As of Jan.31, total bitcoin balance held in reserve stood at 5,826 while installed operating capacity currently stands at 2.36 EH/s, a 17% increase from Dec.31, 2021.
- During January 2022, the company installed 6,317 MicroBT M30S and M31S+ miners.
- Shares trading 5.8% down premarket.