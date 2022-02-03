Hut 8 Mining holds 5,826 self-mined bitcoin in reserve

Feb. 03, 2022 8:37 AM ETHut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

Bitcoin banking symbol. Concept of bitcoin mass adoption of hedge funds, pension funds, VC capital, financial institutions and banks. Government regulations

Velishchuk/iStock via Getty Images

  • Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) reports 308 mined bitcoin which leads to daily average production rate of 9.93 Bitcoin; 100% of the self-mined Bitcoin were deposited into custody.
  • Approx.16% of bitcoin production was from company's fleet of GPU miners, being used to mine Ethereum, while receiving payouts in Bitcoin.
  • As of Jan.31, total bitcoin balance held in reserve stood at 5,826 while installed operating capacity currently stands at 2.36 EH/s, a 17% increase from Dec.31, 2021.
  • During January 2022, the company installed 6,317 MicroBT M30S and M31S+ miners.
  • Shares trading 5.8% down premarket.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.