Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) is trading ~3% lower in the pre-market despite earnings beat after announcing a change in its leadership team.

The company has named James E. Davis, Executive Vice President, General Diagnostics, as its new CEO effective Nov. 01, replacing Steve Rusckowski, the current CEO, Chairman, and President, who is leaving the company after more than a decade of service.

However, Rusckowski will continue to serve on Quest’s (DGX) Board of Directors as Executive Chairman through March 2023.

General Diagnostics unit, which was led by Mr. Davis, accounts for more than three-quarters of the company’s employees, and the division recorded $10.8B in revenue in 2021 making up more than 80% of its topline.

Meanwhile, Mark Guinan, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer is also retiring this year after serving the company for more than eight and a half years in the role. The company has begun an executive search process to find his replacement.

Announcing its Q4 2021 financials, Quest (DGX) projected its reported earnings per share and adj. diluted earnings per share to reach $7.63 – $8.33 and $8.65 – $9.35, respectively. And the company forecasts $9.0B – $9.5B revenue for the year backed by ~$0.7B – $1.0B in COVID-19 testing revenues.

In terms of the current consensus, Wall Street forecasts Quest (DGX) to report $9.1B in revenue and $8.68 earnings per share in 2022, respectively.