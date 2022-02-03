ParTech to provide payment solutions to Smoothie King
Feb. 03, 2022 8:44 AM ETPAR Technology Corporation (PAR)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- The famous Smoothie King has selected ParTech (NYSE:PAR) for payment processing solutions across its network of over 1,000 stores.
- It will include the offering of PAR’s commerce cloud platform, comprising of point-of-sale, backoffice, payment processing services and PAR hardware.
- "We’re excited that Smoothie King has selected PAR Payment Services for its payment processing requirements. PAR’s solution, and broader platform offerings, makes it easier for Smoothie King to scale operations and manage financial controls over its fast-growing business and enterprise. PAR Payment Services securely replaces cobbled together processes and systems that are ineffective and costly for franchise operators," said PAR Technology’s CEO Savneet Singh.
- On Jan. 20, Seeking Alpha Quant Rating has warned that the stock is at the high risk of performing badly, with negative EPS revisions and decelerating momentum when compared to other Information Technology stocks.
- However, Quant's Strong Sell rating differs from Wall Street's analysts rating of Strong Buy on PAR Technology.