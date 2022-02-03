AUR, MRSN and BCDA among pre market gainers
- BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) +32% receives FDA breakthrough device designation for CardiAMP cell therapy system for heart failure.
- Bon Natural Life (NASDAQ:BON) +29% on FY results.
- Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) +19% after electrification deal with General Motors.
- Redwire (NYSE:RDW) +11% cheers FY21 revenue estimates, uncontracted backlog.
- Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) +9% on FQ3 results.
- Regis (NYSE:RGS) +8% on FQ2 results.
- T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) +8% on Q4 results.
- JX Luxventure (NASDAQ:LLL) +8%.
- Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) +7% to treat severe COVID-19 patients with Sarconeos in Brazil under EAP.
- HeartBeam (NASDAQ:BEAT) +6% on LIVMOR team up for cloud-based remote monitoring portal.
- Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) +6% to sell $500M of convertible preferred equity in Nextracker to TPG Rise Climate.
- Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA) +6% initiates new chemical entity drug development program in multiple sclerosis.
- Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) +5%.
- Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) +5% announces research collaboration and license agreement with Janssen to advance novel antibody-drug conjugates.