Synaffix and MacroGenics collaborate for gen-ex ADCs
Feb. 03, 2022 8:48 AM ETMacroGenics, Inc. (MGNX)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Biotechnology company, Synaffix B.V. enters into a technology agreement with MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) to gain access to Synaffix's clinical stage GlycoConnect antibody conjugation technology, HydraSpace polar spacer technology, as well as select toxSYN linker-payloads, each designed to enable ADCs with efficacy and tolerability.
- These will be combined with companys' proprietary antibody and bispecific DART antibody platform technologies to generate next generation ADCs.
- Under the agreement. Synaffix will be eligible to receive up to $586M in payments spanning upfront and milestone payments across three programs plus royalties on commercial sales.
- Peter van de Sande, CEO of Synaffix, said: "The collaboration with MacroGenics is an important milestone for Synaffix as our ADC technology will be deployed for the generation of both monospecific and bispecific ADCs. We are pleased to further expand the use of our technology with another leading biotech company that has deep product development capabilities and a long-term commitment to delivering novel therapies for the treatment of cancer."