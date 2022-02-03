Following the acquisition of Shell's (NYSE:SHEL) Permian assets late last year, the market has been looking forward to an updated capital allocation plan from Conoco (NYSE:COP). Pre-market Conoco provided a balanced update, while announcing a Q4 earnings beat:

Adjusted earnings per share of $2.27 beat estimates of $2.19 for Q4.

Additional $1b to be allocated to shareholder returns in 2022 for a total of $8b (~7% of current market cap).

Includes a $0.46 base dividend (unchanged) and a Q2 special dividend of $0.30.

Bumped the capex plan to $7.2b versus 2021 spend of $5.3b.

Expects to produce 1.8mb/d in 2022 versus 2021 production of 1.6mb/d, and Q4 production of ~1.8mb/d (pro-forma).

On the back of a major acquisition, the additional $2b of capex appears measured. And with management flagging pro-forma Q4 production at nearly the same level as 2022 guidance, COP clearly isn't over-allocating to volume over value. Though with Chevron (NYSE:CVX) and Exxon (NYSE:XOM) growing 10% and 25% in the Permian, more details are needed on the COP guidance following a major Permian acquisition.

The total shareholder payout at COP is comparable to Exxon and COP is guiding to similar upstream volume growth (flat). So the market may want to see the benefits of integration at COP (Permian, APLNG, etc.) before rewarding management with a higher share price.