Standard Lithium (NYSE:SLI) dropped 25% in premarket trading after Hindenburg Research released a new short report.

Hindenburg alleges that Standard Lithium is a stock promotion and that its CEO has been involved with public companies whose shares have fallen ~97%.

Hindenburg is not the first short seller to target Standard Lithium. In November, Blue Orca released a short report claiming the company is "massively overvalued" and that the "actual recovery rate" from the Arkansas facility is "magnitudes lower" than the company claims. At the time, SLI said the Blue Orca report contained "numerous important inaccuracies and misunderstandings."

Standard Lithium (SLI) short interest is 3%.

Standard Lithium didn't immediately respond to Seeking Alpha's email seeking comment.

Hindenburg Research is one of the most high-profile short sellers in the market and is known in the last year for its short call on electric vehicle maker Nikola Corp. Nikola founder Trevor Milton resigned from the company last September shortly after Hindenburg Research issued a scathing short seller report on alleged misrepresentations by Milton.

Last week, Standard Lithium signs lithium offtake deal with Koch Minerals.

Also see from December, Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) shares plunged after new short report from Hindenburg Research.