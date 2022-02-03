Exela Technologies surpasses 6,000 users on WFA platform for IDP

Feb. 03, 2022 8:57 AM ETExela Technologies, Inc. (XELA)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) has surpassed 6,000 users on its Work-From-Anywhere platform for Intelligent Document Processing.
  • WFA enables IDP to leverage the gig economy for exception management and machine learning by providing a web app to add data capture validation from users that can work from anywhere, anytime.
  • This cloud-hosted solution expands Exela’s technology advantage and is ramping from the current ~6,000 users towards an intended goal of over 25,000 users by year-end.
  • “As the global workforce evolves, Exela continues to provide innovative platforms to leverage the gig economy with our Work-From-Anywhere solutions,” said Suresh Yannamani, Exela’s President.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.