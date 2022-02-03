Exela Technologies surpasses 6,000 users on WFA platform for IDP
Feb. 03, 2022 8:57 AM ETExela Technologies, Inc. (XELA)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) has surpassed 6,000 users on its Work-From-Anywhere platform for Intelligent Document Processing.
- WFA enables IDP to leverage the gig economy for exception management and machine learning by providing a web app to add data capture validation from users that can work from anywhere, anytime.
- This cloud-hosted solution expands Exela’s technology advantage and is ramping from the current ~6,000 users towards an intended goal of over 25,000 users by year-end.
- “As the global workforce evolves, Exela continues to provide innovative platforms to leverage the gig economy with our Work-From-Anywhere solutions,” said Suresh Yannamani, Exela’s President.