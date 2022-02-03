Cross-chain decentralized finance protocol Wormhole was hacked for more than $320M on Wednesday, making it one of the largest attacks in the space.

Solana (SOL-USD -12.1%) tokens dipped below $100 per token on Wednesday afternoon, erasing most of its January gains, now changing hands at $96. Ethereum (ETH-USD -6.2%) is falling to $2.6K on Thursday. Bitcoin (BTC-USD -4.8%) edges lower to $36.5K as well.

Note that Wormhole allows users to move their digital coins and non-fungible tokens between Solana (SOL-USD) and ether (ETH-USD).

"The wormhole network was exploited for 120k wETH," the company wrote in a Twitter post on Wednesday. "ETH will be added over the next hours to ensure wETH is backed 1:1." A few hours later, "the vulnerability has been patched," the company wrote in another Twitter post. "We are working to get the network back up as soon as possible." The protocol's website is currently offline as "a fix has been deployed and all funds are safe."

Collateral damage:

Moreover, the hacker's profits currently amount to $251M worth of ether (ETH-USD), nearly $47M in Solana (SOL-USD) and more than $4M in stablecoin USDC (USDC-USD), CNBC reported, citing preliminary analysis from CertiK. Specifically, the attacker exploited a vulnerability on the Solana side of the Wormhole bridge to create 120K wrapped ether (WETH-USD) tokens, which are pegged to the value of the original ether (ETH-USD) coin, to claim ether that was held on the ether side of the bridge, CNBC reported. “This exploit breaks the 1:1 peg, as there is now at least 93,750 less ETH held as collateral,” according to CertiK's report.

Recall in August when cross-chain protocol Poly Network was hacked for $611M, the largest DeFi hack to date.