The investment community is set to receive a new FIS Biblically Responsible Risk Managed ETF (OTCPK:PRAY) from Faith Investor Services, which looks to apply Christian values to its portfolio, according to a U.S. Securities Exchange Commission filing.

PRAY aims to offer market participants exposure to stocks that fall within the MSCI World Index that also have an overlay of Christian values. The ETF will be actively managed and intends to consider stocks relative to all sectors of the benchmark index to provide proper diversification.

PRAY also plans to generally invest in companies whose market capitalization is greater than $1B. According to the prospectus: “The fund has the ability to buy and sell call and put options on indexes which are the most correlated to the fund’s underlying equity holdings. The options overlay seeks to potentially provide a measure of downside protection and an additional component to the fund’s risk management.”

The ETF intends to trade on the New York Stock Exchange and plans to come forward with a 0.68% expense ratio.

PRAY will compete with other religious ETFs such as the Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values Index ETF (NASDAQ:CATH), Northern Lights Fund Trust IV - Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL), and the Inspire Global Hope ETF (NYSEARCA:BLES).

Below is a one-year performance chart for CATH, BIBL, and BLES: