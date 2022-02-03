Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) said it reached an agreement with First Nation Capital Investment Partnership to advance the proposed Open Access Wabamun Carbon Hub near Edmonton, Alberta.

The carbon hub is being developed as a combination of carbon transportation and storage solutions to support various carbon capture projects, including those with Capital Power Corp. and Lehigh Hanson Materials.

Enbridge said the hub will be among the largest integrated carbon transportation and storage projects in the world.

The company said the deal will ensure that indigenous communities in Alberta will have ownership in future carbon transportation and storage projects.

