BIO-Key International to expand presence in EMEA region through latest acquisition; stock +9%

Feb. 03, 2022 9:04 AM ETBIO-key International, Inc. (BKYI)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • BIO-Key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) has agreed to acquire a privately-held identity and access management solutions provider - Swivel Secure Europe - based in Madrid, Spain.
  • Stock is up 9% in premarket trading.
  • Serving the EMEA markets, Swivel Secure has generated over $3.1M in revenue and $578K in operating income for FY21.
  • Through this acquisition, BIO-key will be the exclusive distributor of Swivel Secure products throughout EMEA and will assume relationships with more than 300 customers spanning complementary markets including education, government, banking, finance, healthcare and manufacturing. The transaction is said to be accretive.
  • Alex Rocha, Swivel Secure's sole stockholder and CEO, will assume responsibility for EMEA operations reporting directly to BIO-key’s Chairman & CEO.
  • Closing of the transaction is expected in February 2022.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.