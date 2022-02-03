Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) shares plunged in premarket trading on Thursday, after the Daniel Ek-led streaming company posted fourth-quarter results that beat expectations, but concerns over margins and user growth led to some on Wall Street questioning the company's future.

Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall lowered his price target to $153, down from $200, noting that the 25% gross margin guidance for the first-quarter is 0.5% below what it was in 2020 and 2021 and with the company no longer providing full-year guidance, it's possible margin targets could be pushed out further than Wall Street had been expecting.

"For 2022, we think margin progress is slowing (or moving backwards) on more content and advertising R&D, which pushes out the long-term margin targets," Cahall wrote in a note to clients. "We think patience is thinning for a profitability inflection. As we trim our 2022-25 margin estimates, our long-term CLV per sub drops from €50 to €45."

Spotify shares fell more than 12% in premarket to $167.37 on Thursday.

Cahall noted that Spotify (SPOT) management was bullish on podcast investments and ad-supported efforts, suggesting that these will boost "long-term margin targets," but the analyst questioned what "long term" meant.

"Putting it all together we think investors walk away more worried on the medium-term margin profile," Cahall explained.

"We think SPOT will need to show the fruits of these investments to win back the street."

Spotify said on Wednesday that fourth-quarter revenue grew 24% year-over-year to €2.69 billion, beating an expected €2.65 billion. Of that, premium revenues were up 22% to €2.3 billion versus expectations of €2.28 billion.

The company's loss per share improved substantially, to -€0.21 from a year-ago -€0.66.

User growth for the quarter, meanwhile, essentially met expectations. Monthly active users rose 18% to 406 million, in line with forecasts, and total premium subscribers rose 16% to 180 million. Ad-supported MAUs came in at 236 million. And average revenue per user was better than expected at €4.40

For 2022, Spotify said it expects monthly active users to reach 418 million, short of consensus for 422 million - and premium subs of 183 million, lower than the 185.3 million that analysts expected. Revenues are forecast in line with expectations at €2.6 billion.

On Monday, Spotify (SPOT) and Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) were both upgraded to buy at Citi, as the investment firm said the stocks don't reflect their respective growth rates and economics.