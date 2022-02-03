BIMI amends stock purchase agreement of Chaohu Zhongshan Hospital acquisition
Feb. 03, 2022 9:06 AM ETBIMI International Medical Inc. (BIMI)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- BIMI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI) entered into an Amendment and Settlement Agreement for amending the stock purchase agreement related to the Chaohu Zhongshan Minimally Invasive Hospital acquisition.
- The amendment reduces post-closing performance targets and payments and settles certain payments.
- Post the amendment, the purchase price was retroactively reduced by 50% to RMB 60M; closing cash payment was reduced to nil from RMB 40M and the deferred closing stock payment was reduced to 1M shares.
- The 2021 Revenue Target was also reduced by 50% to RMB 15M the 2021 Profit Target was reduced from RMB 5M to RMB 2.5M, the 2022 Revenue Target was reduced from RMB 33M to RMB 16.5M and the 2022 Profit Target was reduced from RMB 5.5M to RMB 2.75M.
- Also, post the amendments the seller will return RMB 40M in cash which was earlier paid by the company.
- Shares trading 4.7% down premarket.