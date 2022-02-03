Johnson & Johnson’s Jannsen unit in pact with Mersana for antibody-drug conjugates

Feb. 03, 2022 9:07 AM ETMersana Therapeutics, Inc. (MRSN)JNJBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Solution Concept with Handshake on Chalkboard Background

phototechno/iStock via Getty Images

  • Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) is trading ~7% higher in the pre-market after announcing a research collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to develop antibody-drug conjugates for three targets.
  • Per the terms, Janssen will deliver antibodies for the targets, and Mersana will leverage its Dolasynthen platform to develop the ADC candidates.
  • The two companies will collaborate during the preclinical development, after which Janssen takes over the responsibilities for the clinical development and commercialization.
  • In return, Mersana (MRSN) is entitled to $40M in upfront payments, reimbursement of certain costs, and over $1B worth of milestone payments. The company is also eligible to receive a mid-single-digit to a low double-digit percentage of royalties on worldwide net sales for the ADCs.
  • Despite an over 62% decline in its share price, the Buy recommendations on Mersana (MRSN) has held steady since August 2021, as indicated here.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.