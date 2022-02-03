Johnson & Johnson’s Jannsen unit in pact with Mersana for antibody-drug conjugates
Feb. 03, 2022 9:07 AM ETMersana Therapeutics, Inc. (MRSN)JNJBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) is trading ~7% higher in the pre-market after announcing a research collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to develop antibody-drug conjugates for three targets.
- Per the terms, Janssen will deliver antibodies for the targets, and Mersana will leverage its Dolasynthen platform to develop the ADC candidates.
- The two companies will collaborate during the preclinical development, after which Janssen takes over the responsibilities for the clinical development and commercialization.
- In return, Mersana (MRSN) is entitled to $40M in upfront payments, reimbursement of certain costs, and over $1B worth of milestone payments. The company is also eligible to receive a mid-single-digit to a low double-digit percentage of royalties on worldwide net sales for the ADCs.
