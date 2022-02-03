Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Q4 results exceeded the average analyst estimate as the REIT's hospital tenants reported strong operating and financial performance, the company said.

The company expects normalized FFO annual run-rate of $1.81-$1.85 per share. The average analyst estimate for MPW's 2022 FFO is $1.90.

In addition to the Q4 results, Medical Properties Trust (MPW) also agreed to sell a 99-bed general acute care hospital Western Plains Medical Complex in Dodge City, Kansas, for $63M; it expects to recognize a real estate gain of over $7M.

"We enter 2022 with tremendous confidence in our operators, expected transactions that will result in our most diversified portfolio ever, a robust pipeline of new opportunities, and an expanding array of attractive funding options," said Chairman, President, and CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr.

Q4 normalized FFO of $0.47 topped the consensus estimate of $0.46 by a penny, and increased from $0.41 in Q4 2020.

Q4 revenue of $409.3B, exceeding the $403.7M consensus, rose from $333.8M in the year-ago quarter.

Total expenses of $224.3M rose from $197.6M in Q4 2020.

Medical Properties (MPW) stock slips 0.9% in premarket trading.

Conference call at 11:00 AM ET.

