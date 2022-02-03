Medical Properties Trust Q4 earnings top estimate on strong tenant performance

Hospital Ward: Friendly Nurse Wearing Face Mask Talks to Beautiful Senior Female Patient Resting in Bed, Checks Her Vitals, Writes down Information. Head Nurse and Old Lady Recovering after Covid-19

gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Q4 results exceeded the average analyst estimate as the REIT's hospital tenants reported strong operating and financial performance, the company said.

The company expects normalized FFO annual run-rate of $1.81-$1.85 per share. The average analyst estimate for MPW's 2022 FFO is $1.90.

In addition to the Q4 results, Medical Properties Trust (MPW) also agreed to sell a 99-bed general acute care hospital Western Plains Medical Complex in Dodge City, Kansas, for $63M; it expects to recognize a real estate gain of over $7M.

"We enter 2022 with tremendous confidence in our operators, expected transactions that will result in our most diversified portfolio ever, a robust pipeline of new opportunities, and an expanding array of attractive funding options," said Chairman, President, and CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr.

Q4 normalized FFO of $0.47 topped the consensus estimate of $0.46 by a penny, and increased from $0.41 in Q4 2020.

Q4 revenue of $409.3B, exceeding the $403.7M consensus, rose from $333.8M in the year-ago quarter.

Total expenses of $224.3M rose from $197.6M in Q4 2020.

Medical Properties (MPW) stock slips 0.9% in premarket trading.

Conference call at 11:00 AM ET.

Earlier, Medical Properties FFO of $0.47 beats by $0.01

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.