Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment joins hands with Allied Sports
Feb. 03, 2022 9:07 AM ETHall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ:HOFV) selects Allied Sports as its agency of record for all sponsorship and media opportunities.
- Allied Sports will create new brand partnerships for its world-class properties and exclusive content.
- “We are thrilled to partner with HOFV at such an exciting time for the multi-dimensional sports and entertainment company. HOFV’s unique offering of destination, media and gaming experiences offers limitless potential for brands looking to leverage the power of professional football across multiple platforms.” said Greg Luckman, CEO of Allied Sports.