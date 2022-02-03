Can Regeneron Pharma top Q4 earnings forecast amid COVID challenges?

Feb. 03, 2022 9:12 AM ETRegeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor

REGENERON REGN-COV2 Antibody cocktail

Bill Oxford/iStock via Getty Images

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 4, 2022, before the market opens.

The consensus EPS estimate is $19.41 (+103.67% Y/Y) and Revenue estimate is $4.46B (+84.18% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, REGN has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the times and missed revenue estimates only once of the last eight quarters.

In Q3 2021, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 54.65% and a revenue surprise of 23.30%.

Regeneron faced a recent setback after FDA restricted use of company's COVID-19 antibody therapy, REGEN-COV (casirivimab and imdevimab), citing lack of efficacy against Omicron variant.

In Q3, REGEN-COV added $1.2B in net sales compared to $3.1B in previous quarter. Earlier, the company stated that it expects U.S. net product sales of REGEN-COV of ~$2.29B for Q4 2021.

Last quarter, wet AMD therapy Eylea and atopic dermatitis treatment, Dupixent contributed to the top-line growth of REGN, with sales of Eylea and Dupixent up 15% and 55%, respectively over prior year to $2.4B and $1.7B, each.

REGN anticipates preliminary U.S. net product sales for Eylea (aflibercept) Injection of ~$1.54B for Q4 2021.

However, when it comes to analyst opinion, Regeneron faced recent downgrades. BofA cut recommendation on REGN to Underperform from Neutral and lowered its price target to $575 from $675 on minimal COVID contribution in 2022.

In December, Bernstein downgraded the stock to Market Perform from Outperform, warning a potential risk to the company’s market opportunity in eye disease therapy Eylea.

See below ratings comparison of REGN vs. peers.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.