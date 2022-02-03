Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 4, 2022, before the market opens.

The consensus EPS estimate is $19.41 (+103.67% Y/Y) and Revenue estimate is $4.46B (+84.18% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, REGN has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the times and missed revenue estimates only once of the last eight quarters.

In Q3 2021, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 54.65% and a revenue surprise of 23.30%.

Regeneron faced a recent setback after FDA restricted use of company's COVID-19 antibody therapy, REGEN-COV (casirivimab and imdevimab), citing lack of efficacy against Omicron variant.

In Q3, REGEN-COV added $1.2B in net sales compared to $3.1B in previous quarter. Earlier, the company stated that it expects U.S. net product sales of REGEN-COV of ~$2.29B for Q4 2021.

Last quarter, wet AMD therapy Eylea and atopic dermatitis treatment, Dupixent contributed to the top-line growth of REGN, with sales of Eylea and Dupixent up 15% and 55%, respectively over prior year to $2.4B and $1.7B, each.

REGN anticipates preliminary U.S. net product sales for Eylea (aflibercept) Injection of ~$1.54B for Q4 2021.

However, when it comes to analyst opinion, Regeneron faced recent downgrades. BofA cut recommendation on REGN to Underperform from Neutral and lowered its price target to $575 from $675 on minimal COVID contribution in 2022.

In December, Bernstein downgraded the stock to Market Perform from Outperform, warning a potential risk to the company’s market opportunity in eye disease therapy Eylea.

See below ratings comparison of REGN vs. peers.