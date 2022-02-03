Surgery Partners announces tie-up with Privia Health in Montana
Feb. 03, 2022 9:13 AM ETSurgery Partners, Inc. (SGRY)PRVABy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) enters into a strategic agreement with Privia Health (NASDAQ:PRVA) whereby SGRY will leverage the physician enablement capabilities of PRVA in Montana.
- PRVA will build out a statewide physician provider network that will benefit from SGRY's high-value surgical capabilities.
- This deal marks PRVA's entry into the state with Great Falls Clinic, a subsidiary of SGRY.
- Great Falls Clinic, a multi-specialty practice with ~65 providers, will serve as the anchor practice for PRVA as the firm extends the single tax ID medical group across the state.
- SGRY and PRVA also entered into a joint venture to establish Privia Management Company of Montana.
- PRVA will be the majority owner and exclusive provider of a comprehensive suite of clinical and performance operations services and technology capabilities to Great Falls Clinic as well as to new providers in Montana who join the Privia Platform.
- In addition, Great Falls Clinic is participating in the Medicare Shared Saving Program effective Jan. 1 as part of PRVA's Accountable Care Organizations.