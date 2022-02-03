Surgery Partners announces tie-up with Privia Health in Montana

  • Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) enters into a strategic agreement with Privia Health (NASDAQ:PRVA) whereby SGRY will leverage the physician enablement capabilities of PRVA in Montana.
  • PRVA will build out a statewide physician provider network that will benefit from SGRY's high-value surgical capabilities.
  • This deal marks PRVA's entry into the state with Great Falls Clinic, a subsidiary of SGRY.
  • Great Falls Clinic, a multi-specialty practice with ~65 providers, will serve as the anchor practice for PRVA as the firm extends the single tax ID medical group across the state.
  • SGRY and PRVA also entered into a joint venture to establish Privia Management Company of Montana.
  • PRVA will be the majority owner and exclusive provider of a comprehensive suite of clinical and performance operations services and technology capabilities to Great Falls Clinic as well as to new providers in Montana who join the Privia Platform.
  • In addition, Great Falls Clinic is participating in the Medicare Shared Saving Program effective Jan. 1 as part of PRVA's Accountable Care Organizations.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.