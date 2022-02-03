Jones Soda partners with ICEE for flavor partnerships

Feb. 03, 2022 9:16 AM ETJones Soda Co. (JSDA)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Jones Soda (OTC:JSDA) and The ICEE Company join forces to bring new flavor variety to their respective markets.
  • Company also plans to sell ICEE’s Cherry and Blue Raspberry flavors as a feature item from May through September at key retail customers in the grocery, C-store and dollar channels.
  • “This partnership advances a strategic growth plan that has delivered five consecutive quarters of increased revenues and profitability, driven in part by line extensions like our Special Release program and mass-market variety 12-packs. It’s not only a way to introduce new retail flavors but also a promising outlet for growing our foodservice business. And most importantly, it’s a natural fit between two iconic brands that consumers know and love. That’s a recipe for success.” said Eric Chastain, President of the Jones Soda Beverage Division.
