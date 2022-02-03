Kintara gets US patent related to VAL-083 for treating brain tumors
Feb. 03, 2022 9:17 AM ETKintara Therapeutics, Inc. (KTRA)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) was granted a U.S. patent covering a method of treating brain tumors including glioblastoma (GBM), medulloblastoma, and cancer brain tumor stem cells that has O6-methylguanine-DNA methyltransferase (MGMT)-driven drug resistance.
- The Patent No. 11,234,955, which was issued by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, allows for claims recognizing the unique anti-neoplastic activity of VAL-083 on malignant brain tumor cells, in particular those cells that express the DNA repair enzyme MGMT.
- The company said the MGMT repair enzyme is the principal resistance mechanism which limits therapeutic benefit for patients with GBM receiving temozolomide, the current first line treatment.
- The company added that VAL-083's activity is independent of MGMT and provides clinical treatment opportunities for newly-diagnosed patients who express the enzyme as well as recurrent patients who fail temozolomide treatment.
- The patent also covers the significant activity of VAL-083 for medulloblastoma, a form of brain tumor.
