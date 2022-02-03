Kintara gets US patent related to VAL-083 for treating brain tumors

Feb. 03, 2022 9:17 AM ETKintara Therapeutics, Inc. (KTRA)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Business woman signs a patent. Intellectual property protection concept. Patent attorney.

Irina Vodneva/iStock via Getty Images

  • Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) was granted a U.S. patent covering a method of treating brain tumors including glioblastoma (GBM), medulloblastoma, and cancer brain tumor stem cells that has O6-methylguanine-DNA methyltransferase (MGMT)-driven drug resistance.
  • The Patent No. 11,234,955, which was issued by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, allows for claims recognizing the unique anti-neoplastic activity of VAL-083 on malignant brain tumor cells, in particular those cells that express the DNA repair enzyme MGMT.
  • The company said the MGMT repair enzyme is the principal resistance mechanism which limits therapeutic benefit for patients with GBM receiving temozolomide, the current first line treatment.
  • The company added that VAL-083's activity is independent of MGMT and provides clinical treatment opportunities for newly-diagnosed patients who express the enzyme as well as recurrent patients who fail temozolomide treatment.
  • The patent also covers the significant activity of VAL-083 for medulloblastoma, a form of brain tumor.
  • KTRA -0.56% premarket to $0.44
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.