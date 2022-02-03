FuboTV names analyst Janedis its new chief financial officer
- FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) has named Wolfe Research analyst John Janedis as its new chief financial officer.
- He takes over for Simone Nardi, who is departing to pursue new opportunities. The move is effective Feb. 7.
- Janedis has spent over 20 years in financial roles, mostly in equity research at firms including Morgan Stanley, BofA, Wells Fargo, UBS and Jefferies. He also served as senior VP of investor relations at Tegna.
- Most recently, he was focused on media, cable and telecommunications research at Wolfe.
- The coming year will be a "pivotal and exciting time for fuboTV as we aim to continue to grab market share from pay television, and develop and enhance our advertising and wagering products to drive strong unit economics,” says CEO David Gandler. "John is a seasoned financial leader in the media space who will be a critical partner as we craft fubo’s strategic and financial plan for this year and beyond.”