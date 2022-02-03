Orbit's Power Group reports $1M in January bookings

  • Orbit International's (OTCPK:ORBT) Power Group reported January 2022 bookings of ~$1M, includes ~$260K from a major international customer for a power supply utilizing its VPX technology.
  • Deliveries for certain of these orders have already commenced and are expected to continue through.
  • The same customer is expected to place follow-on order within the next two quarters.
  • The group also received a follow-on COTS order for ~$375K from a major defense contractor for the company's power supply that supports a significant military program.
  • "We believe our OPG is well positioned for increased bookings in 2022. We are expecting two significant orders within the next few months, one for a follow-on order for our VPX power supplies and one for a COTS power supply. Our VPX revenue has grown by approximately 162% over the last three years and we expect it to continue to grow as prototype orders convert to full production programs," president & CEO Mitchell Binder commented.
  • In January 2022, Orbit announced that its newly formed subsidiary, Simulator Product Solutions closed its earlier announced acquisition of the assets and business of Panel Products.
