Orbit's Power Group reports $1M in January bookings
Feb. 03, 2022 9:17 AM ETOrbit International Corp. (ORBT)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Orbit International's (OTCPK:ORBT) Power Group reported January 2022 bookings of ~$1M, includes ~$260K from a major international customer for a power supply utilizing its VPX technology.
- Deliveries for certain of these orders have already commenced and are expected to continue through.
- The same customer is expected to place follow-on order within the next two quarters.
- The group also received a follow-on COTS order for ~$375K from a major defense contractor for the company's power supply that supports a significant military program.
- "We believe our OPG is well positioned for increased bookings in 2022. We are expecting two significant orders within the next few months, one for a follow-on order for our VPX power supplies and one for a COTS power supply. Our VPX revenue has grown by approximately 162% over the last three years and we expect it to continue to grow as prototype orders convert to full production programs," president & CEO Mitchell Binder commented.
- In January 2022, Orbit announced that its newly formed subsidiary, Simulator Product Solutions closed its earlier announced acquisition of the assets and business of Panel Products.