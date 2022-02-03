Infineon Technologies AG Non-GAAP EPS of €0.41, revenue of €3.16B

Feb. 03, 2022 9:19 AM ETInfineon Technologies AG (IFNNY), IFNNFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Infineon Technologies AG press release (OTCQX:IFNNY): FQ1 Non-GAAP EPS of €0.41.
  • Revenue of €3.16B (+20.2% Y/Y).
  • Outlook for Q2 FY 2022: Revenue of around €3.2 billion predicted vs. estimated growth of 11.28% Y/Y. On this basis, Segment Result Margin likely to come in at around 22 percent
  • Outlook for FY 2022: Revenue of €13.0 billion, plus or minus €500 million, now forecast for 2022 fiscal year vs. estimated growth of 14.81% Y/Y. At mid-point of guided revenue range, Segment Result Margin of about 22 percent predicted. Investments at about €2.4 billion planned. Free Cash Flow expected to reach about €1 billion.
