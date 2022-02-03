Belgravia Hartford Capital renews normal course issuer bid
Feb. 03, 2022 9:20 AM ETBLGVFBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Belgravia Hartford Capital (OTCPK:BLGVF) said it intends to renew its normal course issuer bid (NCIB) commencing on Feb. 3.
- BLGVF may acquire up to 2.4M shares, representing 5% of its issued and outstanding stock.
- The NCIB will terminate on the earlier of Feb. 3, 2023 and the date on which the maximum number of shares that can be acquired pursuant to the NCIB have been purchased.
- Any shares purchased pursuant to the NCIB will be cancelled by BLGVF.
- Under the prior NCIB, which began on Feb. 23, 2021, BLGVF purchased for cancellation ~2M shares between Mar. 25, 2021 and Jan. 28, 2022 at a volume weighted average price of $0.167/share, resulting in a total investment of $358.3K.