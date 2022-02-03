MGM Resorts, BetMGM and the NHL extend partnership

Feb. 03, 2022 9:22 AM ETMGM Resorts International (MGM), GMVHYBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM), BetMGM, a leading sports betting and digital gaming operator, has announced a multi-year extension of their groundbreaking partnership.
  • The news comes as MGM Resorts, which operates T-Mobile Arena, prepares to host Honda NHL® All-Star Weekend festivities in Las Vegas Feb. 4-5.
  • Additionally, BetMGM and MGM Resorts will maintain the ability to reach hockey fans through communications to subscribers from the NHL's fan database.
  • BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt added, "This collaboration allows BetMGM to deliver the best-in-class hockey product, including a wide-variety of NHL wagering options."
