MGM Resorts, BetMGM and the NHL extend partnership
Feb. 03, 2022 9:22 AM ETMGM Resorts International (MGM), GMVHYBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM), BetMGM, a leading sports betting and digital gaming operator, has announced a multi-year extension of their groundbreaking partnership.
- The news comes as MGM Resorts, which operates T-Mobile Arena, prepares to host Honda NHL® All-Star Weekend festivities in Las Vegas Feb. 4-5.
- Additionally, BetMGM and MGM Resorts will maintain the ability to reach hockey fans through communications to subscribers from the NHL's fan database.
- BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt added, "This collaboration allows BetMGM to deliver the best-in-class hockey product, including a wide-variety of NHL wagering options."