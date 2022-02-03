Antares resubmitted NDA for testosterone replacement therapy Tlando accepted by FDA

Feb. 03, 2022 9:26 AM ETAntares Pharma, Inc. (ATRS)CRXTBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Headquarters of US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Grandbrothers/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • The FDA has accepted a New Drug Application for the oral testosterone replacement therapy ("TRT") Tlando from Antares Pharma (NYSE:ATR).
  • The new action date is March 28.
  • Tlando was granted tentative approval as a twice daily treatment. Previously, the FDA determined that Tlando met efficacy and safety standards and will be eligible for final approval following the expiration of exclusivity for Clarus Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:CRXT) Jatenzo TRT on March 27.
  • Read why Seeking Alpha contributor Andy Jones views Antares as a buy.
