Shineco to make high-end nuclear imaging devices along with Weifang Jianyi Medical Devices
Feb. 03, 2022 9:27 AM ETShineco, Inc. (SISI)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI) enters agreement with Weifang Jianyi Medical Devices to jointly manufacture and sell nuclear medicine imaging devices, including PET, PET-CT, and PET-MRI, for improving the quality of imaging examination and diagnosis and treatment of specialized hospitals for tumor.
- Weifang Jianyi Medical is a Chinese medical device company based in Shandong Province.
- Both parties plan to jointly manufacture up to100 PET tumor precision imaging devices within 2022, and the market price of each set of the device is expected to be ~$1.10-1.25M.